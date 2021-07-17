Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Conduent worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conduent by 2,130.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,427 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 17.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Conduent stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

