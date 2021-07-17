Barclays Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.
Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
