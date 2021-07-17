Barclays PLC Acquires Shares of 202,184 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 202,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XXII opened at $3.06 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

