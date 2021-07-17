Barclays PLC Grows Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stoneridge worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stoneridge by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

