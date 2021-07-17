Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Blue Bird worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $638.93 million, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

