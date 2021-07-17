Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

