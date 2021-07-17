BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.05.

Shares of BCE opened at C$62.36 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$62.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market cap of C$56.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

