Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

SYK opened at $257.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

