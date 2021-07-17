Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

DLR opened at $157.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.