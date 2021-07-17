Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

