Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $364,127,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 100.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

