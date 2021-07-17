Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.