Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $12,877,245.78 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $58.90 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at about $4,628,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after acquiring an additional 431,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

