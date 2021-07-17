Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Head to Head Contrast

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.90 $15.87 million $0.47 97.00 Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.18 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.20

Betterware de Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron. Blue Apron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Betterware de Mexico and Blue Apron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 151.36%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24%

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

