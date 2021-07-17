BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $368.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $474,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,560.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.