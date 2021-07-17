Bitcoin Atom Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $918,200.63 and $416.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

