Bitcoin Private Hits 1-Day Volume of $741.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $741.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00300969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00118118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00157590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006716 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.