Bitcoin Zero Reaches Market Cap of $18,778.58 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $18,778.58 and approximately $47.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00103597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,796.20 or 1.00305202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.