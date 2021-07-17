BitCore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $596,157.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $596,157.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.22 or 0.06001226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.38 or 0.01384951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00381639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00130415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.00 or 0.00616420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00389747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.29 or 0.00299670 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

