BITTO (BITTO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,756.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITTO has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. BITTO has a market capitalization of $356,902.64 and approximately $44,756.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00219752 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001149 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.48 or 0.00796878 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.