Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) vs. Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Financial Review

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 23.23% 12.19% 7.17% Obsidian Energy -0.14% -0.13% -0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.12 $121.82 million $0.47 21.53 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.02 -$576.07 million N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 55,987 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

