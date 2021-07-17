BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 67.3% in June

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Shares of BOE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 525,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,998. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

