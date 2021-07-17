BlackRock Inc. Buys 19,147 Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Soligenix were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Soligenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. Soligenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. Equities analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

