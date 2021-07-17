BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

