BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRVI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 234.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVI stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.08. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

