BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,669 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 667.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOED stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

