BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of MIND C.T.I. worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

MNDO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

