Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.