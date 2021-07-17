BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.23. 313,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

