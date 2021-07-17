BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.92%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

