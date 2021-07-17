Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 391,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 741,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGX stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

