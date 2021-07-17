Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.55. 19,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 983,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDE. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

