Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $196,167.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00798594 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.