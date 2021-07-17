Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.54

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.54 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 118.01 ($1.54). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 432,402 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £485.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

