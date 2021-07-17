Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 311,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.39. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

