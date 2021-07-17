Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 505,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,172. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

