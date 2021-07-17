BonusCloud Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $38,727.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.22 or 0.00818964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.