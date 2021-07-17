BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27. BOQI International Medical has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BOQI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It offers prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, health foods, and sundry products, as well as traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, and miscellaneous items under the Lijiantang Pharmacy brand name.

