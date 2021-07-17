BoringDAO Price Tops $150.35 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $150.35 or 0.00473849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and $3,918.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.10 or 0.00794520 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,555 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

