Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,085 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $123,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $10,182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,609,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $6,134,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.