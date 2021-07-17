bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

