Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.21% of BRF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BRF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.82. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.