Brian Mikalis Sells 50,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) CFO Brian Mikalis sold 50,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04.

NYSE:MAX opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $50,307,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $9,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

