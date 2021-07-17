Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $27.00 on Friday. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

