Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $32.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. AxoGen reported sales of $22.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $134.80 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $812.68 million, a P/E ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AxoGen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.