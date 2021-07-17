Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $5.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. MediWound posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $26.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.21 million to $29.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.68 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $22.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 125.38% and a negative net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $3,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MediWound by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $4.63 on Friday. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.53.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

