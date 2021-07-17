Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.60 million. Trupanion reported sales of $117.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $680.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $681.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $893.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,233 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.30. 196,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,335. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.30. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

