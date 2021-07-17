Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. General Mills posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

