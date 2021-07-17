Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

RXN traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 706,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,896. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $44,947,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $25,840,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

