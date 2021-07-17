Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,548.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATS. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,858.28 ($37.34) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,792.41. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock valued at $43,973 in the last ninety days.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.